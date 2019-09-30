The auction of the Mercedes-Benz 190SL 1960 release
On the online auction “Bringatrailer” appeared in the sale of vintage car Mercedes-Benz 190SL 1960 production year.
The current owner of this car purchased it in 2017 in California.
Convertible with a removable hardtop made in black color. Steel wheels, also painted black, got polished slips rings, caps with matched shades and tyres Maxxis MA-1.
In the design of the interior of the car used in red color. It is worth noting that in the same shade painted door panels and chairs of a rectangular shape. In addition, the eye catches the 2-spoke steering wheel of ivory color, perfectly contrasting with the red interior.
The dashboard has a speedometer, capable of a maximum speed of 140 mph (225 km/h). On the odometer, in turn, set the current mileage of 86 million miles (138 million km).
Rare machine is driven by the engine of 1.9 liters, operating with a 4-speed transmission and rear drive system.
According to the owner, it has updated the brake and fuel system in 2018, and had a major overhaul of the carburettor Solex. In addition to the car was replace the water pump and electric fuel pump.
It should be emphasized that at the time of writing the news before the end of the auction there was only one day, and the cost 190SL was 45 $ 500.