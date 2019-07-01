The auction will sell the only video of the first steps of man on the moon
The only surviving original footage the first steps of man on the moon will be sold at auction. Bidding will take place in July, will hold the auction house Sotheby’s, the Agency
As noted, a unique record was available to former Intern NASA. The man bought it in 1976 along with other records at the sale, which gave the Agency to cut costs. Then he posted this stuff for just over $ 200. Video now rare can be sold for two million dollars.
The video shows the first steps of the astronaut Neil Armstrong on the moon, and the way he pronounces words included in the history of cosmonautics: “It is just one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind”.
Recall that in late December last year, went under the hammer boot from a space suit A7L, who was trying on Neil Armstrong. Unknown to buy posted for this lot 49 thousand dollars.