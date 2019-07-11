The Audi RS7 was the fastest armored car in the world
In the framework of special order company AddArmor modified liftback Audi RS7.
According to a press release, fully kitted Audi RS7 in the treatment AddArmor is able to reach speeds of 325 km/h making it the fastest armored vehicle on the planet.
It should be noted that the performance of the Audi RS7 meets upgraded 4.0-liter V8, which received the APR Stage II Plus, which allowed engineers to increase output of the motor to 771 HP With a “filling” armored liftback can accelerate from standstill to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds.
The secret of such dynamics lies in the fact that the experts AddArmor instead of the ballistic steel used polycarbonate weave, which is 10 times stronger and 60% lighter than traditional material. For glass was applied multi-layer blend of polycarbonate and ballistic glass. In total, the company managed to achieve for the RS7 minimal weight gain (less than 100kg) and protection level B4.
In the event of an attack, the vehicle is able to move run-flat tires, spraying pepper spray, to create a smokescreen, and handles with stun guns do not allow attackers to sneak into the cabin. The cost of armored Audi RS7 is 205 thousand dollars.