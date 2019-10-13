The Audi TT will turn into electric crossover
Low sales of the Audi TT can turn it into a new all-electric SUV.
In the conference room of the German company in 2014, do not cease debate about how to develop TT. The leaders of the Audi finally stopped at the suggestion that the next generation TT will be transformed into a fully electric crossover. Audi plans for the speedy electrification of the brand and diminishing the actual TT sales forced the firm to radically rethink the next model.
TT the coming of the fourth generation has the working title eTTron, which clearly indicates the strategy to include future Audi model in the range of 20 electric vehicles. Judging by the images, the model will turn into a sports crossover with a length of about 4,35 meters. This will make it more compact than the Q3, but more importantly it will be much lower.
In addition, the current TT has set new standards with digital display of interior and the lack of a Central console. Audi intends to maintain the trend in the next model, which will completely do away with the switches and dials and will rely on digital displays in the style of Tesla to control the car.
That allowed Audi to take such a radical approach to the next TT, so is the availability of a wide range of specialized platforms for electric vehicles, which have been developed for use in all brands of the VW Group. Audi intends to keep the price range of the current TT model for the future of the crossover, so the company decided to establish eTTron on the architecture of the MEB entry-level group that uses the VW iD.3. It is expected that eTTron will be a higher price, which will be close to 45 000 pounds, but the architecture MEB gives Audi the opportunity to develop the successor to the TT without having to radically change their market position.
The flexibility of the platform MEB will allow Audi to develop multiple versions with varying degrees of performance. The standard version eTTron entry-level get rear-wheel drive driven by an electric motor with power up to 200 HP On the other end of the range will be the model that is comparable to today’s TT RS driven by electric motors mounted on each axle for all-wheel drive, with a total capacity of over 400 HP Batteries in three sizes, 45 kW, 58 kW, 78 kW, should provide a power reserve of from 320 to 550 km.