The audience chose the best film of the Toronto film festival (PHOTOS)
The international film festival in Toronto came to an end, and today was announced the results. The main prize of the festival Grolsch People’s Choice Award – received the movie is Secretly Waititi “Jojo Rabbit”. The prize includes a prize of 15 thousand dollars and a statuette, custom Grolsch. The second position among the audience favourite movies took a Comedy-drama Noah Baumbach “Marriage history”, and the third is a South Korean black Comedy pona Joon Ho “Parasites”.
In other nominations the winners are the following films:
Award of Toronto for best canadian feature film:
“The twentieth century” (The Twentieth Century), Matthew Rankin
Grolsch People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award:
1st place – “Platform” (The Platform), Galder Gaztelu of Urritia
2nd place – “Under cover of night” (The Vast of Night), Andrew Patterson
3rd place – “quantum of blood” (blood Quantum), Jeff Barnaby
Grolsch People’s Choice Documentary Award:
1st place – “the Cave” (The Cave), Feras Fayad
2nd place – “I’m not alone” (I Am Not Alone), Garin Hovannisian
3rd place – “Dad” (Dads), Bryce Dallas Howard
The next international film festival in Toronto will be held from 10 to September 20, 2020.