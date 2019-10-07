The auditors called the most unprofitable state-owned enterprises of Ukraine
In 2018, PJSC “State food and grain Corporation of Ukraine“ under control of the Ministry of agriculture has received 1,497 billion hryvnias of losses. GP “Nikolaev armored plant“ under the leadership of “Ukroboronprom“ received 5 million UAH loss.
It is reported by the EP with the link to the document.
Also unprofitable were goszavod Arsenal (4,3 million hryvnias of losses).
Last year profit is not received and the state enterprise “Design Bureau “southern “them. Yangel“ (loss 116,17 million hryvnia), as well as SE “Classification society shipping Register of Ukraine“ (loss of 4.3 million hryvnia).
During the first half of 2019 GUS reviewed the 59 state enterprises.
Document excerpt Screen
Earlier it was reported that small-scale privatisation brought to Ukraine almost 1, 5 billion UAH.