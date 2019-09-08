The Australian mistakenly bought a bottle of beer for $68 thousand
An error has occurred in the payment.
Australian journalist Peter Lalor paid 55 thousand pounds (about 68 thousand dollars) for a bottle of beer, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Correspondent.
The man ordered a beer at the bar of the Malmaison in Manchester. During payment there was a failure and he had to dial the password from a credit card.
The tourist asked the employee of the bar to specify what amount was debited from his account. Seeing a check Australian for beer the girl was frightened and immediately showed it to the client.
See this beer? That is the most expensive beer in history. I paid $99,983.64 for it in the Malmaison Hotel, Manchester the other night.Seriously.
Contd. pic.twitter.com/Q54SoBB7wu
— Peter Lalor (@plalor) December 5, 2019
It turned out that instead of the 22.5 lb of account has written off 55 thousand pounds. Lalor thought that the Bank will not conduct such a transaction, but I was wrong.
The hotel Manager assured tourists that will correct the error and apologized for the incident. For a refund on the card of Lalor will take up to 10 working days.