The Australian mistakenly bought a bottle of beer for $68 thousand

| September 8, 2019 | News | No Comments
Австралиец ошибочно купил бутылку пива за $68 тыс

An error has occurred in the payment.

Australian journalist Peter Lalor paid 55 thousand pounds (about 68 thousand dollars) for a bottle of beer, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Correspondent.

The man ordered a beer at the bar of the Malmaison in Manchester. During payment there was a failure and he had to dial the password from a credit card.

The tourist asked the employee of the bar to specify what amount was debited from his account. Seeing a check Australian for beer the girl was frightened and immediately showed it to the client.

It turned out that instead of the 22.5 lb of account has written off 55 thousand pounds. Lalor thought that the Bank will not conduct such a transaction, but I was wrong.

The hotel Manager assured tourists that will correct the error and apologized for the incident. For a refund on the card of Lalor will take up to 10 working days.

magictr