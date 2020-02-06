The Australian Open champion was disqualified for doping
Abigail Spears and Sebastian cabal
American tennis player Abigail Spears disqualified for 22 months for violating anti-doping rules, reports xsport.ua.
Was a positive doping test, which the 38-year-old athlete passed on 31 August 2019 at the US Open.
In doping sample showed traces of testosterone, prasterone and their metabolites. October 28, Spears was officially charged with violating anti-doping rules. The action of suspension entered into force on 7 November.
The International tennis Federation took note of the explanations Abigail that the medication was not related to her sporting activities, but her guilt was considered “big”. The period of Ineligibility will end on 6 September 2021.
Spears of pobeditelnitsa 21 of the WTA tournament in doubles, multiple semi-finalist of tournaments “the Grand slam” champion of the Australian Open in 2017 in the mixed doubles.
Has played in couple with Ukrainian tennis player Nadezhda Kichenok.