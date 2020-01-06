The Australian Open was in jeopardy
The first Grand Slam of the year Australian Open unable to move due to the massive fires in Australia.
“If it comes to that players’ health will be at risk, we have to think about moving the tournament. This is an extreme case. Because I’m sure that the organizers will make every effort not to move the tournament”, – quotes the ex-first racket of the world and the winner of the tournament last year, Novak Djokovic xsport.ua.
Fires in Australia claimed the lives of 24 people. The fire destroyed thousands of buildings, 5.5 acres of land on fire, more than 400 thousand animals died.
The tennis community has not remained aloof from the problems of Australia and launched a campaign to raise funds to help the victims.
Tennis players and organizers of the ATP Ser will donate money from every ACE in the tournament.
The initiator was made by Nick Kyrgios.