The Australian Open was left without Ukrainian women singles (video)

January 25, 2020

Australian Open остался без украинок в одиночном разряде (видео)

Elina Svitolina

The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina miserably lost the match of the third round of the Australian Open.

A native of Odessa in two sets has conceded to the ex-first racket of the world Spaniard Garbine the Wind – 1:6, 2:6.

Thus, the Australian Open was left without representatives of Ukraine in the singles earlier in the tournament busted Lesia Tsurenko, Diane Yastremsky, Kateryna Bondarenko and Kateryna Kozlova.

A review of the match, Muguruza – Svitolina at the Australian Open

