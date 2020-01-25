The Australian Open was left without Ukrainian women singles (video)
Elina Svitolina
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina miserably lost the match of the third round of the Australian Open.
A native of Odessa in two sets has conceded to the ex-first racket of the world Spaniard Garbine the Wind – 1:6, 2:6.
Thus, the Australian Open was left without representatives of Ukraine in the singles earlier in the tournament busted Lesia Tsurenko, Diane Yastremsky, Kateryna Bondarenko and Kateryna Kozlova.
