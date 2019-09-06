The author of hits of Michael Jackson and Beyonce died in a car accident
Famous composer Lashawn Daniels died in a traffic accident in South Carolina, USA. At the time of death of the author, well-known hits of Michael Jackson and singer Beyonce was only 41 years old.
Accident involving Daniels was September 3, it is written media, and then information through social networks has confirmed the wife of the composer, April Daniels. It is unknown under what circumstances the accident occurred. Instead of buying flowers on the grave of the deceased, his wife urged fans to donate any amount in favor of the Memorial Fund named after the composer.
Lashawn Daniels is known for his collaborations with many celebrities, for example, he worked on the track You Rock My World Michael Jackson, also his submission, the world saw the Telephone song released by Lady Gaga to duet with Beyonce, he interacted with the group Destiny’s Child.