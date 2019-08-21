The author of “Security, otmn” Jan Shamaeva: “Song first struck me as odd” (photo)
Exactly six months ago a young Ukrainian singer Jerry Hale has posted in Instagram a little snippet of his song “Protection, otma”. After a few hours it, like a virus, spread through the Internet. A couple of weeks the refrain of “Protection, otma, VIN vnoc calling me La…” was heard everywhere!
Jerry Hale is the pseudonym of a 23-year-old singer from Vasil’kova Yana Sameway. Actually Ian for several years tried to break into the Ukrainian show business. Their first mini-album she recorded two years ago. And in 2018, Ian became a member of the ninth season of the “X-factor”. However, “fizzled out” during training camp.
The young singer admits that her dream is to conquer the world charts. Lately, Ian has toured extensively and says that not even vacationing this summer. The girl herself creates his outfits and said that unpretentious in life. Her first appearance on the big stage took place during the gala concert of the TV channel “Ukraine” “happy birthday, Ukraine!”, timed to the Independence Day.
— This was my first performance on a big stage, said in an exclusive interview with “the FACTS” Jan. — I didn’t even expect it to be so big! Pretty cool feeling when you hear people sing along with you. I would like to experience similar emotions every day.
— Creating a song, you assumed that it will be a huge success?
— Absolutely not! When wrote, thought I would just sell someone this song. Honestly, to me it seemed a little strange. I only received a single comment, in which it was written that this is a future hit. And then one day came to sign up for Studio Roma Mortem. Asked him what song will take. He immediately suggested: “Let’s “Protection, otmn””. What I doubtfully answered, “Some “Protection, otmn”, you text listen first!” But Roma has convinced me that I should try. And he was right: only the first five minutes after the song appeared online, she already had 10 thousand views. In General, then realized that something was wrong. And when once again listen to the song and reinterpreted it, it became clear that I put more meaning to it than even she thought.
— What sense do you mean?
— In fact, it describes very life story. Not mine, but I absorb when I have something to tell. Not saying that he uncovered some kind of new meaning rather better it felt. This is a household situation, which is often found: the guy is not so good, think about it girl. I think because of its history and this phrase — “Security, otmn” the song has gained such popularity.
Now you know when you go to the supermarket?
— Now — Yes. Who does not know my name, just say “Protection”, otmn” good afternoon!” But recently when I was riding in a taxi, the driver said he recognized my voice. By the way, thanks to this song I met a lot of people, including the popular Ukrainian performers. Even with Nastya Kamensky — she posted my hit in Instagram.
— What music did you grow up?
She was very different. My mom loves the old Soviet smash hits of Ukrainian and Russian songs, but the Pope is a fan of Western music. Since my childhood I remember the living room of our apartment where there was a television, which was MTV. Dad was watching some new clips of Pink, and then switched to the concert of Montserrat Caballe. He taught me to more intellectual music. And in the end I grew up a music lover. By the way, still from time to time can listen to the songs, which were “saturated” in childhood.
— Your personal first music love?
— It was given to me album Black Eyed Piece — Monkey Business. He was recorded on tape. Actually, I’m a fan of creativity and Woodkid’and really looking forward to when he gets something new. You know, his songs are like a musical poem. It’s not standard pop. And Woodkid talented artist sings and writes music, but he creates something special. For me, the sound of his compositions — the standard.
Now, when your song became a hit, you have a formula for success?
— Actually I do everything on feelings. If I’m somewhere in the middle just starts to shake, understand that this could be a new hit. At least I like to think so. All their songs are first tested in Instagram and YouTube, posting just minutes apart. By the way, in the video “Security, otmn” that is produced on a turquoise background, did not invest a penny — no promo, no shooting. For me it helped to remove just good people.
— Actually you name is Ian Shamaeva. Where did your nickname?
– He came when I was 15 years old. I quite often change their aliases every time I created a new page on the social network. I thought so I’m starting the next stage in life. During this time I was Shamaeva Yasha, Yasha Caracus Shamaeva, Bridget Mitchell. By the way, under the pseudonym Mitchell wrote a story about tinejdzerke, who lives in America. Then decided to call Jerry Mouse. But after a year I thought for 16-year-old girl is already undignified. Went to the site with American names and begin to “try on” with the name Jerry. In the end, I realized that Jerry Heil sound the best.
She appeared at the event in a bright pantsuit, admitting that its authors — she and her friend stylist.
