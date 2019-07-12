The author of the best acrobatic goals UEFA Champions League with a growth of 201 cm ended his career (photo, video)
The former striker of Liverpool and England’s 38-year-old Peter Crouch ended his career. “After much thought, this summer I decided to finish career of the football player! Our beautiful game has given me everything. I’m so thankful to everyone who helped me get there and stay there for so long” — written by Peter Crouch on Twitter.
During his career, the forward giant with a growth of 201 cm stood for “Tottenham Hotspur”, “CRC”, “Portsmouth”, “Aston Villa”, “Southampton”, “Stoke”, “Burnley”, “Liverpool” and England. In the national team, Peter spent 42 matches and scored 22 goals as the “three lions” in the world cups of 2006 and 2010.
T-shirt England striker has scored 22 goals
In the Premier League, Crouch has spent more than 500 appearances and scored more than 130 goals. In the “Liverpool,” he won the Cup and FA community shield and UEFA super Cup. In Europe spent 53 match 24 times amazed gate of rivals. By the way, Crouch entered the Guinness Book of records as the player who scored most goals with his head in the matches of the English Premier League, — ball 51.
Peter Crouch with the certificate of the Guinness Book of records
Also, Peter Crouch is the author of the most beautiful acrobatic goal in the history of the Champions League. Out of competition were chic blow “scissors” at the time the forward of “Liverpool” at the gates of Galatasaray in the group stage of the Champions League in 2006.
Full order for the Crouch and in the family way. Eight years ago footballer married model Abbey Clancy, with whom he has two daughters, 9-year-old Sophie, ruby and 4-year-old liberty rose.
Abby and Peter have been together for eight years
