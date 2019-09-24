The author of the hit “Protection, otmn” released a video “Vilna Casa” (video)
Young Ukrainian singer Yana Shamaeva, acting under the name Jerry Heil and captivated the audience with the hit “Security, otmn,” pleased fans with new work. The singer released a new video “Vilna Casa”. It in a manner peculiar to her sing about dramatic relationship.
“Vilna Casa, mile drama, suka me in Cherkassy, I’ll be at Mami” — sings Jerry Heil.
“I have been asked why there is such a song as “Ohrana, cancel” and “Vilna Casa” until now, no one takes” — just explained the idea for Jan.
and told how she managed to break into show business. Girl does not hide that intends to conquer the world charts.
