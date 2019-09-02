The author of the hit “Third of September” revealed the meaning of the song
Composer Igor Nikolaev, who wrote the lyrics of the song “Third of September” for the singer Mikhail anybody, opened in Instagram the story of the creation of the composition.
Nikolaev admitted that this date is worthless. According to him, the stitching with the words “Third of September” is went to the music composer Igor Krutoy, and then overgrown plot and drama. The composer thanked Cool and anybody for the fact that Russia has a “new red letter day”.
As we know, Mikhail Shufutinsky first performed the song “Third of September” in 1993, later it was included in his album “walk soul”. The music was composed by Igor Krutoy, lyricist — Igor Nikolaev. In the early 2000-ies, the Network appeared photos of American rapper Rick Ross (like anybody) with a quote from a song. It was publicized that later turned the song into a meme anybody, which in recent years has traditionally gaining popularity in the Internet in anticipation of September 3rd.
Despite the fact that in addition to this hit in the repertoire of the singer there are still quite a popular song, “Marjana”, “Jewish tailor”, “Levyy Bereg Dona” and “cap”, that “3 September,” they really loved, and he’s not going to break up with the song. Moreover: August 28, with a video message on Instagram anybody published reminded about the approaching September 3rd. The musician said he did not want to be in this day “alone.” Thus the artist of the original (artfully) announced a concert in Moscow.
