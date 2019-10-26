The author of the songs of Kobzon and Pugacheva
In Moscow, died a famous poet-songwriter, actress and drama teacher Karina Filippova-Diodorova. It is reported TASS with reference to her husband.
According to him, the funeral is scheduled for 31 October in the Novodevichy cemetery.
The woman was 86 years old.
Karina Filippova-Diodorova was one of the founders of the Sovremennik theatre, and from 1964 to 1967 he taught at the Music school of Gnesin.
Her songs sang by Valentina Tolkunova (“Leaving, take nothing from the past”), Klavdiya Shulzhenko (“How old I am), Iosif Kobzon (“best”), (“alone Again”), Alla Pugacheva (“the sheet Clung to the window”, which is better known under the name “Sheet”) and Philip (“We are so absurd dispersed”).
We will remind, in October in Moscow last farewell directed by Mark Zakharov, the founder of the legendary theatre “Lenkom”. The theater now want to call his name.
