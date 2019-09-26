The author of the track “Guard cancel” Jerry Heil presented a new video
Ukrainian singer Jerry Heil, famous for the song “Security, cancel” has released a music video for the song “Free cash”.
Video appeared on the official YouTube channel of the singer.
The song is a continuation of the Saga associated with the supermarket and relations. “Free cash” was the lead single from their upcoming album of the singer titled “#AAN” which will be released on September 27.
The clip was directed Dima Manifesto.
After publishing, the video has gained over 100 thousand views and 15 thousand likes.