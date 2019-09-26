The author of the track “Guard cancel” Jerry Heil presented a new video

September 26, 2019

Ukrainian singer Jerry Heil, famous for the song “Security, cancel” has released a music video for the song “Free cash”.

Автор трека «Охрана отмена» Jerry Heil презентовала новый клип

Video appeared on the official YouTube channel of the singer.

The song is a continuation of the Saga associated with the supermarket and relations. “Free cash” was the lead single from their upcoming album of the singer titled “#AAN” which will be released on September 27.

The clip was directed Dima Manifesto.

After publishing, the video has gained over 100 thousand views and 15 thousand likes.

