The authorities in new York confirmed the dates of the US Open in 2020
The Governor of new York Andrew Cuomo confirmed the previously planned date of the US Open in 2020.
The U.S. open will be held without spectators from 31 August to 13 September, reports Sky Sports.
Earlier it was reported that the organizers of the hard-court major intend to obtain all necessary permits from local authorities to the tournament in time. At the tournament, expect rigid security measures, which was criticized by many top players who are going to boycott the tournament.
Recall organizers only grass tournament “Grand slam” – Wimbledon back in April announced the cancellation of the tournament this year for the first time in the history of his conduct in time of peace.
In turn, the start of the “Roland Garros”, the organizers plan on September 27.