The authorities of San Francisco banned the sale of electronic cigarettes

San Francisco has banned electronic cigarettes, according to The New York Times.
The reason was “nicotine epidemic among adolescents”, after which the city authorities have taken this decision. According to statistics, in 2018, one in five high school used vaami.
“Now you have this device, loaded with nicotine and chemical substances, which makes people dependent. We need to make it so that it does not fall into the hands of young people,” said Shamann Walton, city Council member and co-author of the bill.
The ban will come into force 30 days after it is signed by the mayor.
This can significantly impact on a local company Juul, which positions wapi as a healthier alternative to tobacco products.
Recall that the city attorney of San Francisco Dennis Herrera in March 2019 asked the company to explain why she has a license to distribute tobacco, when it denied that it sells tobacco and cigarettes. The Prosecutor says that at the moment young people have unlimited access to the product, which should not be on the market.
In turn, representatives Juul said that a complete ban of electronic cigarettes and other similar products in San Francisco will not be able to completely solve the problem. Moreover, it will not leave the choice of the people who have to buy the regular cigarettes, despite the fact that every year they kill about 40,000 people of California.