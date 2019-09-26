The author’s goal in gate “Manchester United” in the morning went to school to take the exam (photos, video)
Titled “Manchester United” with great difficulty, made it to 1/8 final of the English League Cup, where he, incidentally, will duel on the field “Chelsea”. In the home match against the representative of the third division, “Rochdale” wards OLE Gunnar sulsher are unable to defeat the opponent in the game time (1:1) and made it to the next round only thanks to the success in the penalty shoot-out (5:3).
At the same time from defeat in regulation time guests in the 76th minute saved accurate shot… 15-year-old defender Luke Matheson (16 he will be 2 in October).
According to The Telegraph, the next morning after game with “Manchester United” “hero, “old Trafford” went to school, where he was the final examination.
“Education is something that I really like. I love it. “Rochdale” and the school were very supportive. I love to learn. That’s what I want to do. Football is not a guarantee for the future. You never know what will happen. You could be the best player in the world, but it can happen anything. Just in case I want to have a backup plan”, said Luke Matheson, who this season has spent for “Rochdale” five matches and scored one goal. For a moment — at old Trafford…
