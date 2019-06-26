The authors of “Game of thrones” was accused of plagiarism of a scene from an Indian TV series Aladdin
After the first excitement of the final episode of the popular fantasy series subsided, fans began to study in detail parts and even caught the “Game of thrones” plagiarism. In the opinion of the audience, the authors copied one scene in Indian TV series Aladdin.
We are talking about the episode from the third series of the latest season of “Game of thrones”, in which Arya stark of Winterfell deals with the main leader of the White Walkers. She attacks the enemy with a dagger in his hand, but he in an attempt to prevent the threat, grabs her by the neck. Dying from suffocation, like Arya stark drops the weapon, but picks up his other hand and stabs the villain. It turned out that this scene almost exactly-in-exactly repeats the passage of the Indian series.
The corresponding video appeared on the Instagram account user named Jitha Lel. Interesting is the fact that a show about Aladdin came out mid last year around the time were shooting the final part of the “Game of thrones”.