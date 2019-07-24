The automaker Saleen has introduced in China its new products
We are talking about a compact citicar and SUV. In addition, it announced the supercar S7, whose power will be around 1500 horsepower.
Company Saleen has a bright and long history in the automotive industry. On account of its several memorable models. While everyone is waiting for the premiere of the Chevrolet Corvette C8, the manufacturer conducted a presentation of their new products together with partner Jiangsu Secco Automobile Technology Corporation.
New models steel electric city car and the SUV. But their names were not disclosed, are not disclosed and specifications. There is information that the Assembly of both models will be implemented in China.
Experts have suggested that the vehicle will be named Saleen MAC and Maimai, respectively. At the event there were presented two new cars and enhanced version of the supercar S7.
Under the hood, the latter will be located a 7-liter turbo “eight”. It is planned to release seven instances of the model, the production of which will establish in California.
Initially, the company intended to bring innovations to the U.S. market. Now, however, the decision was made to sell cars in China because of the economic war between the two countries.