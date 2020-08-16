The average age of residential buildings in Ukraine is almost half a century
In Ukraine, the majority of apartment houses built in the last century, “live” your life.
Housing has all the hallmarks of legacy, said MP, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on government organization, local government, regional development and urban development Elena Shulyak, said Buildportal.
“More than 80% of the total housing stock in Ukraine was built up to 80 years. This is a large amount, because the average age of a residential building in Ukraine is 46 years,” — said the MP.
According to her, you can see that since 2000 housing in Ukraine seems to be under construction, but it does not exceed 2-3% of the total.
In “the Servant of the people” told about the plans for the demolition of “Khrushchev”
“Plus we need to watch what the emergency Fund, because an emergency Fund is more about the safety of our citizens and the residents of such homes. And that emergency Fund needs to pay more attention to the local authorities that he first went to the reconstruction, renovation, resettlement, and so forth,” — said Mykola Shulyak.
telegraf.com.ua