The average rate on loans in pawn shops exceeded 200%
According to the financial services Commission, on 30.06.2019 were registered 343 Lombard and 6120 their separate divisions.
At the end of the first half of their assets amounted to 3.92 billion UAH, which is 0.3% more compared to the same period last year. The authorized capital grew by 1.1 per cent to 1.51 billion.
The amount of loans secured in the first half made up 9.05 billion (+10,1% compared to the same period last year), the assessed value of the property taken in pledge – of 10.57 billion (+5.2 percent), the number of granted loans – 5.9 million (-1,9%), the amount of loans is 8.75 billion (+9,7%), including due to collateral – 1.1 billion UAH (+34.6 per cent).
The average size of loans issued by pawnshops in the first half of 2019 – 1537 UAH.
Weighted average annual interest rate – 209,9%, which is 30.2 percent more than on 30.06.2018.
The largest proportion of loans on the security of products from precious metals and precious stones of 75.2%.