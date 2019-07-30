The average salary in Ukraine grew to $400

Real wages increased by 8.1%

Average nominal wages and salaries in Ukraine in June amounted to 10 783 UAH, which is 5.3% more than in may and 18% in annual terms. This is evidenced by the State statistics service (gosstat).

Средняя зарплата в Украине выросла до $400

Real wages in June compared to may grew by 5.8% and compared to June of last year — increased by 8.1%.

The largest increase in average wages of full-time employees were observed in Donetsk (27.7%), Sumy (20,2%), Dnipropetrovsk (20%), Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia (19.9%), Volyn (19,3%), Poltava (18,6%), Rivne (18,2%), Vinnytsia (18,1%), Kherson (17,7%) and Kiev (17,4%) regions.

Средняя зарплата в Украине выросла до $400

The highest wages in June were recorded in Kyiv (UAH 15 650), the lowest — in Kirovohrad region (8 574 UAH).

Data are presented excluding the temporarily occupied by Russia Crimea and part of Donbass.

A study of the state statistics include data only on formally employed workers.

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.