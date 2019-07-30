The average salary in Ukraine grew to $400
Real wages increased by 8.1%
Average nominal wages and salaries in Ukraine in June amounted to 10 783 UAH, which is 5.3% more than in may and 18% in annual terms. This is evidenced by the State statistics service (gosstat).
Real wages in June compared to may grew by 5.8% and compared to June of last year — increased by 8.1%.
The largest increase in average wages of full-time employees were observed in Donetsk (27.7%), Sumy (20,2%), Dnipropetrovsk (20%), Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia (19.9%), Volyn (19,3%), Poltava (18,6%), Rivne (18,2%), Vinnytsia (18,1%), Kherson (17,7%) and Kiev (17,4%) regions.
The highest wages in June were recorded in Kyiv (UAH 15 650), the lowest — in Kirovohrad region (8 574 UAH).
Data are presented excluding the temporarily occupied by Russia Crimea and part of Donbass.
A study of the state statistics include data only on formally employed workers.