The average salary in Ukraine is close to the record: who is in the lead
In September 2019, the average salary in Ukraine amounted to UAH 10687, which is only $ 3 less than the record set in December 2013.
About this on his page in Facebook said the economist, managing private equity Fund on the US stock market Vladimir Kompaniets. However, in comparison with July indicators have deteriorated.
According Kompaniets, the increase in real average wages, adjusted for inflation in September was +9.8% during the year.
Facebook Vladimir Kompaniets
The regions with the highest average salaries:
1) Kiev – 15626 UAH;
2) in Donetsk oblast – UAH 11907;
3) Kyiv – 11166 UAH;
4) in Dnipropetrovsk – 11078 UAH;
5) Poltava – 10501 UAH.
The regions with the lowest average salaries are as follows:
1) in Chernivtsi – UAH 8338;
2), Kherson – 8352 UAH;
3) in Ternopil – UAH 8441;
4) in Chernihiv 8476 UAH;
5) Khmelnitsky – 8646 UAH.
The highest average wages by kinds of economic activities:
1) financial and insurance activities – 17929 UAH;
2) information and telecommunications – 17072 UAH;
3) public administration and defence; compulsory social insurance – UAH 15140;
4) professional, scientific and technical activities -14720 UAH;
5) industry – UAH 12100.
The lowest average salary according to economic activities:
1) a temporary accommodation and food – 6784 UAH;
2) health care, social assistance – 6916 UAH;
3) education – 8439 UAH;
4) operations with real estate – 8594 UAH;
5) activities in the field of administrative and support services – 8747 UAH.
