The average waiting time of hospitalization in Ontario exceeded 16 hours (PHOTOS)

Loading...

New statistics show that in June in Ontario hospitals average waiting time of hospitalization from the emergency Department exceeded 16 hours. While this is a new record.

According to estimates of the Health Quality Ontario, in June, patients averaged 16.3 hours in the emergency Department before they were taken to the hospital. In June 2018, this time was equal to 14.4 hours.

The data also show that only one out of three patients (34%) taken to hospital from the emergency Department within a specified period (8 hours or less).

The Minister of health of Ontario, Christine Elliot expressed concern about this issue.

“During the last election campaign we promised the people of Ontario that we will rid this state of Affairs in healthcare, and we’re working on it, but I also believe that we should not forget that this problem did not arise yesterday. It was established years and years and years,” said Elliot.

The data also showed that patients who eventually was hospitalized, less likely to be faced with a long wait. The average waiting time for these people were from 2.6 to 4 hours (depending on urgency of situation).

The average time required for the first examination by a doctor, meanwhile, was 1.6 hours.

Elliot noted that the government addresses the issue, but he will need time to organize the health system so that the queue has decreased. However, she did not put any timeframe for the government, despite the fact that earlier in July, the Premier of Ontario Doug Ford has already stated that by the end of the year, the problem will be solved. Elliot said it’s not realistic.