The award “car of the year 2020” went to Nissan
November 15, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
The automakers participated in the car contest.
The Japanese company Nissan were noted by Japanese conference of researchers and journalists ‘ car and received the award “car of the year RJC 2020”. It is clarified that the winner was a Japanese kei car Nissan Dayz.
Also, the jury noted improved technology “ProPilot 2.0”, which appeared in the new version of the model Nissan Skyline. This system became the winner in nomination “Technology of the year”.
Note that the final award ceremony took place on the 29-th ceremony of the contest held on November 12.