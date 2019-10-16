The award of memory of Alfred Nobel was awarded for ‘experimental approach’ to poverty reduction (PHOTO)

The prize in economic Sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel this year received Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflot and Michael Kremer “for their experimental approach to poverty reduction in the world,” according to Twitter the Nobel Committee.

Economic prize in memory of Nobel was instituted in 1968 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Central Bank, annually producing contributions to the Nobel Foundation. The award for Economics is not officially considered Nobel, the Swedish inventor as mentioned economists in his will, and his letters show that he didn’t like them. The descendants of the Nobel nomination is not supported, because, in their opinion, it is not consistent with the spirit and letter of the will of the scientist.