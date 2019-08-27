The award of the President of UEFA has awarded the star football player that attacked a fan (photo, video)
Ex-football player “Manchester United” and the French national team 53-year-old Eric Cantona won the “Award of the President of UEFA-2019”, presented annually for outstanding achievements in football, high professionalism and exceptional personal qualities. The decision was made personally by the head of the Slovenian Aleksander Ceferin, founder.
“This award is not only recognition of a career of a great player with a unique talent and incomparable playing style and undeniable charisma. It also honors for who you are and who are: a man who refuses to compromise upholds their values, Express their opinion and, more importantly, puts heart and soul to support the things you believe,” — quoted by Aleksandra Ceferin UEFA’s official website.
By the way, in the history of football the famous Frenchman came not only because of their achievements on the football field (for example, in the composition of Manchester United, he four times became the champion of England, twice won the national Cup three times and the national Cup). Older fans remember his scandalous escapade during the away match of the Premier League against the “crystal Palace” January 25, 1995.
In the course of the match the hosts ‘ defender Richard Shaw grabbed Eric by the shirt, and then temper the Frenchman has hit the offender with his foot. The referee immediately showed the Frenchman a red card. Leaving the field, the Canton succumbed to the provocation of a fan of the “crystal Palace” Matthew Simmons. Leaping into the stands of Canton, first hit the fan a foot in the style of kung fu, and then struck the offender several blows with his fists.
In the end, Eric’s attack on fan was sentenced to 120 hours community service, disqualified for nine months and fined 10 thousand pounds (besides, “Manchester United” has additionally deprived the French of two weeks wages).
Even before finishing his career in 1997 (though in 2005 he ran for the French national team on beach football) Eric Cantona began acting in films. His debut film was “love in the meadows” (1995), where the French played a minor role. Later he became a popular actor and continued to act in films (particularly in the picture of the 1998 “Elizabeth”, which won several BAFTA awards). In 2009, Canton played the role of himself in “looking for Eric”, which was nominated for the Palme d’or at the Cannes film festival.
Eric Cantona in the film “Elizabeth”
In the mid-1980s, of Canton, married to Isabelle Ferrer, Erica gave birth to two kids — Rafael (in 1988) and Josephine (in 1995). Later, the couple divorced. Second marriage star Frenchman in 2007, combined with actress Rashidi Brakni, who was his partner in the movie “Glutton”. Eric’s and rasida’s two children — 9-year-old son Amir and 5-year-old daughter Selma.
A famous footballer and his wife Rashidah
We will add that in previous years of the prestigious award, the UEFA President received such world football stars as Alfredo di Stefano, sir Bobby Charlton, mA Eusebio, Raymond Kopa, Johan Cruyff, Francesco Totti and David Beckham.
