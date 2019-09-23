The awards ceremony of FIFA, The Best online broadcast of the gala evening at La Scala
Monday, September 23, in the famous Milan theater “La Scala” will be held the annual awards ceremony of FIFA, The Best, the results of which will be called the best players and coaches in the world last season in eight categories (beginning at 21:30).
In particular, the title of best player by FIFA expect Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (“Barcelona”) and Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool). By the way, this same trio was featured in the list of contenders for the title of number one player of last season according to UEFA. During the recent draw for the group stage of the Champions League was the best recognized of the Dutchman van Dyck.
Award FIFA
For the first time FIFA has named the best football player of the year in 1991, then it was the German Lothar Matthaus. Six years in a row, the FIFA awarded to the best player on the planet “Golden ball” together with magazine France Football. However, in 2016 the French edition, which established the prize in 1956, and FIFA once again awarded prizes separately.
Legendary German Lothar Matthaus was the first winner of the award of FIFA
Recall that in voting for the prize of the Best involving journalists, head coaches and captains of national teams from around the world, as well as fans.
Gullit and the bride Buffon
Official website of FIFA released the names of leading the ceremony. They will be a legendary Dutch football player Rud Gullit and a famous Italian TV presenter Ilaria D’amico.
Recall that the 57-year-old Gullit, the former star of AC Milan and the Netherlands national team, European champion, winner of the “Golden ball”-1987. D’amico is one of the most famous Italian personalities in the world of sporting events, and at the same time the bride and the mother of three sons goalkeeper of Juventus Gianluigi Buffon (Gigi she’s older by five years).
Ilaria D’amico and Ores Gullit
Lbest goal (Ferenc Puskas award)
Lionel Messi (“Barcelona” in the gate “betisa”)
Juan Quintero (“river plate” in the gates “racing”)
Daniel Jory (Debrecen, at the gate of “ferencváros”)
Best goalkeeper
Alisson Becker (Liverpool, Brazil)
Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil)
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona, Germany)
The best goalkeeper-the woman
Christiane Sandler (“PSG”, Chile)
Hedwig Lindal ‘ (Chelsea, Sweden)
Sari van Veenendaal (ex-Arsenal, Netherlands)
Best coach male team
Josep Guardiola (Manchester City)
Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)
Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham)
The best women’s team coach
Gilles Ellis (team USA)
Phil Neville (England)
Sarina Wigman (the Netherlands)
The award for best fans
Sylvia Grecco with his blind son
Fans of the Netherlands national team at the women’s world Cup
Justo Sanchez, cares for the crew of his late son
The best player
Lucy Bronze (Lyon, England)
Alex Morgan (“Orlando pride”, team USA)
Megan Rapino (“Seattle-Rhine”, team USA)
