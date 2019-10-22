The awkward little Panda are unable to roll over
The kid became a star Network.
If you turn a turtle and put her on her back, then they will have to resolve a big problem. That’s just how it turned out, such a disaster can happen not only with the turtles, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.
Cute heroine video, filmed in China, too, was lying on his back and wished to turn over. But the baby Panda so plump and yet so awkward that he could not.
The kid looked so miserable that many viewers don’t understand how it was possible to look at it and even video, and not try to help the cub. But everything was done correctly — little Panda from an early age should be able to cope with difficulties, which she eventually did.
