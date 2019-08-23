The baby meerkat was struck by his touching behavior of the entire Internet
In Tokyo zoo’s family of meerkats is filled with new kids.
Firmly established, children began to understand the world and won thousands of hearts with his adorable behavior.
Cute!
Meerkats – an unusual and funny creatures!
Adults always protect the babies, even if they are not their parents.
Meerkats seem to believe that other children do not happen!
This little kid is the first eager to explore the world! A real daredevil!
They’re so cute!
Just lovely!
Meerkats teach pups, catching Scorpions and sting taking it to the kids trained to hunt. Here is the concern!