The Bahamas was hit by hurricane “Dorian”: posted a video of a terrible disaster
Hurricane “Dorian”, for the meeting which are prepared in the United States, has already reached the Bahamas. The national centre for monitoring hurricanes assigned element of the fifth category of power, and its experts have called the most powerful hurricane in modern history in this region.
The wind speed within the hurricane reaches 285 km/h, and the wave height can exceed 7 meters.
At 11:00 local time (18:00 Kiev time), the hurricane reached the coast of the Abaco Islands, located in the Northern part of the Bahamas.
In the network appeared the first video of the witnesses.
WATCH: Massive wind gusts of almost 200 mph on the Abaco Islands in the #Bahamas. #Dorian #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/VDUrzJ8aT8
— DMM News (@DMM_News_) September 1, 2019.
Wow! New video coming in out of the #Bahamas. The surge from #HurricaneDorian is putting the whole town of New Plymouth on Green Turtle Cay, Abaco underwater video by Chamon McIntosh #dorian #hirricane #Dorian2019 pic.twitter.com/jHBDNPK5ny
— James Wieland (@SurfnWeatherman) September 1, 2019.
It is expected that after the Bahamas hurricane Dorian will go to the North-West in the direction of Florida.
Recall that in March the U.S. States of Nebraska and Iowa were victims of another disaster — severe flooding.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter