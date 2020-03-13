The ban on entry into the United States is reflected in the price of oil
Oil prices fall to 4%, Asian shares fall by 4-5% on Thursday after the President of the United States Donald trump was closed for 30 days entry into the country for citizens outside the Schengen area countries due to the spread of the coronavirus.
Adopted by the US measures show how the coronavirus pandemic increasingly affects the business and life of citizens of different countries. While market participants assess the higher risk of the onset of the recession, reports Interfax.
Brent crude for cheaper on the London stock exchange ICE Futures 4.4%, trading at $34,22 per barrel.
WTI crude fell 4.2% to $31,60 per barrel.
Futures on stock index S&P 500 falling 4%, while futures on the European indexes at one point lost 8%.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell by 5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng losing 3.8 percent.
Again, expensive US government bonds. The yield on 10-year Treasury fell to 0.75%. More than 1% increases the value of the yen, and the Euro depreciates.
On the eve of the S&P 500 has lost 4.9% against the backdrop of new reports about the dissemination of coronavirus, and the decision of the who to declare a pandemic occurring. The U.S. stock market after a series of crashes has declined from the recent highs by 20%.