The Bank at 54 penny raised the official dollar exchange rate
The national Bank of Ukraine on 20 March 2020 has set the official rate of 27,80 hryvnia per dollar, which is 54 kopecks higher compared with the previous banking day.
This is evidenced by the data published on the website of the regulator.
The official exchange rate of hryvnia to the dollar on March 20, fixed at a level: 27,8025 hryvnia for 1 USD (+0,534 UAH). The dollar on March 19, is 27,2685 hryvnia for 1 dollar.