The baptism of the first child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not far off: what is known about the upcoming ceremony
Saturday, July 6, at Windsor will baptize the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Christian sacrament will perform in the chapel of St. George where married parents of the kid may 19, 2018. Invited 25 people. They include Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Megan’s mother Doria of Ragland. She will specially fly to Britain from the USA for the occasion.
But Elizabeth II will miss the baptism of a great-grandson. The Queen as head of state, a very tight work schedule, and 6 July it will be busy with pre-planned cases.
British media reports claim that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already decided on godparents for his Archie. Megan was asked to become God-mothers to two of his close friends, the world — famous tennis player Serena Williams and stylist Jessica Mulroney. Harry was asked to be godfathers to his old friend Mark Dyer and Marcus Anderson, the man who introduced the Prince to his future wife.
Megan insisted that the ceremony will take place quietly — without the crowd of citizens and journalists. This is a violation of traditions that for many years there are in the British Royal family. After the baptism, the proud parents go with the child to the subjects and pose for photographers and cameramen. Then definitely done a few formal family photos, which are then provided to the media. So it was, when baptized and Harry, and William. That was when William and Kate christened each of his three children.
The decision of the Duchess of Sussex has caused discontent and even resentment from many citizens. People hope Megan changes her mind. However, according to sources familiar with what is happening in the Royal family, the wife of Prince Harry nothing in your plan is not going to change. They remind us of how Megan secretly gave birth and did not come out to be photographed after master Archie was born.
There is reason to believe that the real reason for the lack of Queen Elizabeth II on July 6, baptism is not the workload of Her Majesty, and the discontent of the Queen’s actions and decisions Megan.
The British media are wondering about the reasons of such behaviour of the Duchess of Sussex. According to one version, Megan strives to oppose itself to the other members of the Royal family, and therefore violates one tradition after another. Some believe that Harry’s wife can’t stand Kate and tries to do everything so as not to repeat the actions of the Duchess of Cambridge.
There is another version — Meghan Markle superstitious. Those who closely followed the lives of members of the Royal family, could not help but notice that after the birth of son spouse of Prince Harry prefers to wear jewelry with turquoise. It rings, and earrings, and even a small necklace. Turquoise is a stone that has long been considered the most appropriate for young mothers. Turquoise protects them from all evils and diseases and also brings wealth and prosperity to the whole family.
