The bar has set up a piñata in the form of Justin Trudeau (PHOTO)

Co-founder of the bar in the center of Alberta does not regret that hung during the holiday weekend a huge piñata in the shape of the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.

Rob Newell has acknowledged that hang around the neck Trudeau at the bar Burgundy”s was a dangerous idea, but rather due to the fact that somebody could hit the whole time and the building would have fallen.

Pinata in the form of Justin Trudeau was in human growth. Piñata is a Mexican by origin a hollow toy fairly large size, usually made from papier-mache ornaments and decorations, inside it is filled with candy and treats, which the kids have to knock.

Pinata with the Prime Minister was filled with money, candy, and notes with promises of Trudeau.

“It was just for fun. It is no secret that people in Alberta don’t like a guy, so I knew the idea would cause panic,” – said Newell.

He noted, however, that if Trudeau went into his bar, he would have handled it exactly the same way as any other client, as he doesn’t hate him.

So how to find a piñata in the shape of Prime Minister failed, the co-owner of the bar had to make it yourself.