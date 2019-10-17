The Barbie dream house in California you can rent a real doll house
In honor of 60 anniversary of Barbie Mattel and Airbnb offer a group of lucky people to live in a real dream home in Malibu, California.
“Room for Hobbies and personal theatre to the endless pool area of meditation in the fresh air. Every corner of the house reflects the life of Barbie as a role model for girls around the world,” – said in a press release on Airbnb.
The house is located in the heart of Malibu boasts two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a meditation room, Studio for Hobbies, sports court and outdoor living areas.
“My Dreamhouse is the perfect place for inspiration and learning,” – said in the message.
To do this, “Barbie” will invite their friends that will “inspire and teach you new things.” One of those friends, Ebtehaj Mohammed, is an expert on Olympic fencing and will come to give lessons; another “friend”, an aerospace engineer Jill Meyers, will take tenants to a private tour of the Memorial space center Columbia. In addition, you will come to the stylist and professional chef, to do their hair and conduct a cooking lesson.
Unfortunately, only one lucky group of four will be able to book a dream house in Malibu for two nights from October 27 to October 29. First, who books the house, will pay only $ 60 per night.
All the money from the reservation, Airbnb will donate to project Barbie Dream Gap Project.