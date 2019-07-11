The basic rules of prevention of kidney disease
Doctors reported that people suffering from renal diseases often apply for help in the summer. The specialists warned about the need to engage in the prevention of kidney disease.
As noted by the doctors, the high temperature in the summer is the reason for the shift kidney stones. This process may be accompanied by severe pain, fever, bleeding, as well as the regular desire to go to the toilet.
These studies show that the kidney stones often are formed in winter, when the urine more calcium. In the winter, a man leads a sedentary lifestyle. Experts stressed that the best means of getting rid of kidney stones is active.
For prevention of such diseases, it is important to use water sufficiently to inhibit the growth of stones. Doctors say that it is especially necessary to monitor the drinking liquid summer.
In addition, the risk of renal formations in people who have had such problems increases 1.5 times.