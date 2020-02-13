The baton started the biathlon world Championships won team Norway
In Italian Antholz – Anterselva started the world Cup 2020 in biathlon.
First race – mixed relay 4×6 km won by Norway.
“Silver” was won by Italy.
The bronze medal against team of Czech Republic.
The national team of Ukraine in the part of Anastasia Merkushina, Yulia Jima, Artem Prima and Dmitry Pidruchna took 5-th place.
Merkushin finished the first stage in 7th place, not allowing a single miss on the shooting range. Jim, despite one penalty, two positions have improved the rate by sending to the distance of the Take the 5th.
Artem has kept the position Pidruchny went the distance behind in 34 seconds, and prior to its second firing line kept chances for a medal. But a penalty has dashed all hopes.
We add that the failed race, the current Olympic champion in this discipline, the national team of France, finishing only in 7th place.
The results of the race:
- Norway (0+7) 1:02:27,7
- Italy (0+6) +15,6
- Czech Republic (0+2) +30,8
- Germany (1+10) +49,2
- UKRAINE (1+7) +56,1
- Russia (0+8) +59,4
We add that the championship will last until February 23.