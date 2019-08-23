The battle for the championship belt: Derevyanchenko and Golovkin met in the first battle of views (video)
Sergey Derevyanchenko (left) and Gennady Golovkin
October 5 in new York at the legendary Madison Square Garden will host the fight for the champion title on the average weight under version IBF.
The vacant belt will compete contenders – Ukrainian Sergey Derevyanchenko and former world champion of WBA, IBF, WBC, IBO and Ring magazine, the Kazakhstan citizen Gennady Golovkin.
On the eve of this fight, the boxers held a new York press conference with reporters, and then met in a traditional battle of the views.
Derevyanchenko and Golovkin for a long time looking at each other. The first did not survive the 37-year-old Kazakhstan fighter who jokingly admitted that he had lost this battle, and boxers made a friendly handshake.
It was noted earlier that for this fight 33-year-old Derevyanchenko will get the biggest purse in his career of approximately $ 5 million.