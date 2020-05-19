The Bavarian player kicked the head coach’s foot after the replacement (photo)
May 19, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Thomas Muller with his wife Lisa
Authoritative forward “Bavaria” Thomas Muller witty approached the episode with his replacement in the match of the 26th round of the Bundesliga against the “Union Berlin” (2:0).
30-year-old Germany player was replaced in the 89th minute of the match, and then Thomas began to exchange a traditional handshake with the head coach Hans-Dieter Flick, and jokingly kicked him. Thus, Mueller kept the rule of social distancing in the championship of Germany.
The moment caught in the Fox Sports broadcast.