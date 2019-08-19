The Bavarians have dispelled the myth of the BMW logo
As it turned out, the emblem of the Bavarian company does not represent the propeller of the aircraft.
It is worth Recalling that the legendary history of the Bavarian brand BMW began with the Rapp Motorenwerke company, which produced aircraft engines. It was created in 1913 by Karl RAPP.
The company has taken a firm position on the market and were able to start production of powertrains not only for planes but for cars, motorcycles, and boats. Then, in 1917, the Rapp Motorenwerke firm received a new name — Bayerische Motoren Werke, that means “Bavarian motor factory”. And so was born the BMW.
The logo of the new company partly duplicated the logo of Rapp Motorenwerke. The inner and outer circle around Golden line, and inside there was a part of the coat of arms of Bavaria, but in the mirror, since the law of Germany is not to use state symbols for commercial purposes.
And the myth of aviation propellers on the BMW emblem arose after the application of screw blades of the aircraft as an advertising platform.