The beach in Northern California, which boasts amazing treasure
The beaches in Northern California are certainly an iconic part of the region, and neither spring nor summer would be incomplete without a visit to one of them. One of the special beaches in the region is considered the Crescent, where you can find many “sand dollars” (flat shield-shaped sea urchins). You will definitely leave with a lot of these treasures in the pocket. This writes Only in Your State.
About 20 miles (32.1 km) from the border of California and Oregon is a vibrant city of Crescent city. It is named after the sandy beach, located to the South of the city. If you are a hunter for “sand dollars”, this is the place where you will find them.
This is one of the most pristine beaches in Northern California. It is characterized by white sand beaches and is the perfect place to relax all year round. Beach stretches for three miles (4.8 km) and offers many opportunities for research.
While walking on the silky shoreline you are sure to encounter a truly unique treasure in the form of shields “sand dollars.” To dig in the sand in search of these wonders — one of the favorite activities of local tourists.
Along with random sea shells, you will definitely find a lot of wonderful “sand dollars.” They are scattered all over the beach.
These great little finds can be a wonderful souvenir. But make sure that whatever you found “sand dollars” is just empty shields. Live “sand dollars” of dark color, and the boards white.
Better to look for “dollars” at low tide, especially after a storm. Hunting them is an iconic California experience, which I definitely need to try at least once in your life.
Even if you come to the beach not because of dollars, you probably will be amazed by the enchanting view.
The Crescent beach is located South of the Crescent city. You will find the main Parking lot on Enderts Beach Road off highway 101.
