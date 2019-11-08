The beach is fully filled the ice balls: spectacular photos from Finland
In Finland, on one of the beaches found thousands of ice balls.
According to “bi-Bi-si”, the balls on the Finnish coast of the island of Hailuoto was the result of a rare weather phenomena due to the cold and windy weather.
Amateur photographer Ricky Mattioli saw a unique ice balls, walking around the island, which is located in the Gulf of Bothnia between Finland and Sweden. They covered 30 meters of beach along the water line. The biggest icicles were the size of a soccer ball, and an egg.
According to him, on that day, the air temperature was 1 degree below zero and the day was quite windy.
Experts explain that these “ice balls” are formed due to the cold and windy weather.
According to experts, they are formed of pieces of ice floes, which collide with each other through waves, and so acquire a spherical shape.
Some of these balls are increased by the freezing upon them of the sea water. She also plumps, smoothes and waves brought to the shore.
Similar phenomena periodically occur in different parts of the world, including lakes in the United States and the Russian Federation. For example, in 2016 a giant ice balls covered 18 km of beach from the Siberian village of Nida on the Yamal Peninsula.
