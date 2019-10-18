The bear forced the Russians to sit in a tree
A remarkable case occurred in Khabarovsk Krai.
In the group novostivanino published in Instagram video, which, according to the users of the network, on the Bank of the river Brick Vanino district of Khabarovsk Krai adult bear was chased up a tree and held in horror the two men, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to charter97.org.
The footage shows how two men, clinging to the trees at a height of several meters, I watched in horror as the bear spoils the claws and teeth of an inflatable boat and showing interest in sitting on trees people.
The author of the video trying to drive the bear noisy cries, but bear loud swearing does not frighten, but rather attracts.
The exact location of the accident and the fate of the characters unknown.
Earlier, in the beginning of October in the Internet appeared the video of the bear’s appearance in Vanino. According to the interlocutor, the bear ran through the territory of Vanino railway station, then fled along the track towards the gas station.
Recall that in 2019, the residents of Vanino and Sovetskaya Gavan areas record dozens of instances of withdrawal bears to humans, including on the territory of settlements. Also, there were two bear attacks on people. The victims were treated in hospitals Vanino and Sovetskaya Gavan areas.
The frequent occurrence of bears on the territory of residence of people associated with forest fires and floods, in which wild animals are forced to seek new places to live and food.
