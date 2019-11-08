The bear “played soccer” in the yard stunned American
A curious incident occurred in Colorado (USA). Reporters found that “Phrase”, then to the local resident Scott Wilhite climbed a huge bear.
The beast snuck into the backyard of a private house, which has already begun to bring the snow.
However, to attack the bear and didn’t think he was interested then left the soccer ball with which the beast was plenty enough, and then tore it up and went back to his forest.