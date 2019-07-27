The bear stole the dumpster after failing in his climb
Alas, nothing edible was not in it.
There are many cases when the thieves, unable to open the safe, just take it, that the bear decided to do something similar, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.
Appearing by night to the pharmacy in Lyons (Colorado, USA), the beast became interested in the dumpster, but the open failed. Then brazen bear simply disappeared from the scene, taking the container with him.
About the further destiny of the stolen container is not reported, but the Manager of the pharmacy Nikko Garza said that bear in any case, were a huge disappointment — in the container was nothing but old cardboard boxes.
