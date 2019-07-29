The beautiful swordswoman Harlan creative celebrated the victory at the world Cup (photos)

Ukrainian sabre fencer Olga Kharlan, the sixth time in his career became the world champion at the recently concluded world championship in Budapest, came to an unusual celebration of their success.

The soul needs a change. Well, actually it was a challenge! To be the medals at the world Cup in 2019, it means to be and pink hair. And what you throw yourself challenges?” — wrote the athlete on his page on Instagram, attaching as evidence a photo.

Loading...

